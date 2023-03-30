Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Non-verbal student at Holly Hill Elementary selected ‘spotlight student’

By Jason Maxwell
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A non-verbal student at Holly Hill Elementary School in Amelia is recognized for the remarkable progress he’s made over the past few years.

Jaeger is a kindergartner at Holly Hill and he was named spotlight student of the week.

Teachers say he’s grown so much since they started working with him at the beginning of the school year.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has his story. Watch it in the video player above.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the tapas dishes served at Mita's is the pozole verde con mariscos. It’s made with...
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant named finalist for Best Restaurant in the country
Shelter-in-place order issued due to barge fire on Ohio River
Shelter-in-place order lifted after crews fight barge fire on Ohio River
Jie Mei Ma is accused of promoting prostitution at Mae Relaxation Spa on Glencrossing Way,...
Police arrest 2 women for prostitution at a Westwood Spa, court docs say
The best BBQ spot in all of Ohio is a Loveland spot called Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery,...
Cincinnati restaurant ranked as best BBQ spot in Ohio
Samuel Morren, 47, was arrested Tuesday at Holmes High School in Covington, according to...
NKY teacher arrested after posting child porn on social media: Court docs

Latest News

Clayton Latham, 21, was arrested on attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot someone.
21-year-old charged with attempted murder in Northern Kentucky shooting, troopers say
Elementary school student honored for his accomplishments
Student at Holly Hill Elementary honored for his accomplishments
A former secretary with Cincinnati Public Schools was convicted of stealing more than $10,000...
Former Cincinnati Public Schools secretary convicted of stealing more than $10K
A body was found on Northern Kentucky University's campus on March 12, 2023.
Coroner identifies body found on Northern Kentucky University’s campus