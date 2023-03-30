Opening Day forecast: Chilly start, lots of sun

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reds Opening Day is off to a chilly start with morning lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Opening Day looks about perfect with plenty of sunshine, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Temperatures will warm up quickly.

Pleasant weather in store for @Reds Opening Day for both the parade & during the game! Have a coat this morning, but you'll shed it this afternoon! We have 2 #FirstAlert Weather Days with storms on Friday & strong winds on Saturday. #cincywx #GoReds @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/d3cBRj4Rmr — Ethan Emery (@EthanEmeryWX) March 30, 2023

It will be nearly 50 degrees by the time the 2023 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade begins at noon, the weather team says.

Highs are expected to be 60 degrees when the first pitch is thrown out at 4:10 p.m.

Be sure to get out and enjoy the sunshine because heavy rain and strong winds are ahead.

Clouds will begin moving in on Thursday night.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team has declared Friday and Saturday both First Alert Weather Days.

Heavy rain and threats of severe weather will be the problem for Friday into the predawn hours of Saturday, they say.

Strong winds that could gust as high as 45-50 mph are ahead for Saturday.

Timeline

Rain will arrive predawn Friday, bringing a wet morning commute.

Widespread rain showers are expected most of the day.

Strong to severe weather threats will loom Friday evening overnight into early Saturday.

Part of the FOX19 NOW viewing area is under a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 out of 5) of severe weather.

The main threat will be damaging winds, but there could also be damaging hail and even an isolated tornado in severe storms Friday night.

Our western counties are expected to see the most severe weather with this system.

Rain will end Saturday morning and skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy.

Total rainfall amounts will range between .5 to 1.5 inches.

Temperatures in the mid-50s late morning will fall into the 40s during the afternoon.

Strong winds will gust between 40-50 miles per hour.

Threats of downed tree limbs and power outages are possible for the first half of the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.