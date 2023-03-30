Police arrest 2 women for prostitution at a Westwood Spa, court docs say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two women have been arrested for promoting prostitution at a spa in Westwood, according to court documents.

Jie Mei Ma, 58, and 46-year-old Li Lou were charged Tuesday for knowingly managing “the activities of a prostitute in engaging in sexual activity for hire,” court records say.

The sex for hire took place at Mae Relaxation Spa at Glenway Crossing Plaza, the documents state.

Neighbors of the business were shocked when they heard the news.

“They were pretty busy because they had a special, but I didn’t pay attention to them,” an employee of a nearby store said. “I just thought it was a regular massage parlor.”

Police raided the spa for nearly eight hours after an informant reported that Li Lou performed sexual acts for $80, court documents say.

“I feel like even though the police were involved, this stuff probably goes on all the time so it’s scary,” the nearby employee said. “It’s just really close so you just never think that it happens like right next door.”

Court records show that both women have bonded out of jail and their cases will be reviewed by a Hamilton County grand jury April 7.

