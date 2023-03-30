Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Police arrest 2 women for prostitution at a Westwood Spa, court docs say

Police arrest two women for prostitution at a Westwood spa
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Chancelor Winn
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two women have been arrested for promoting prostitution at a spa in Westwood, according to court documents.

Jie Mei Ma, 58, and 46-year-old Li Lou were charged Tuesday for knowingly managing “the activities of a prostitute in engaging in sexual activity for hire,” court records say.

The sex for hire took place at Mae Relaxation Spa at Glenway Crossing Plaza, the documents state.

Neighbors of the business were shocked when they heard the news.

“They were pretty busy because they had a special, but I didn’t pay attention to them,” an employee of a nearby store said. “I just thought it was a regular massage parlor.”

Police raided the spa for nearly eight hours after an informant reported that Li Lou performed sexual acts for $80, court documents say.

“I feel like even though the police were involved, this stuff probably goes on all the time so it’s scary,” the nearby employee said. “It’s just really close so you just never think that it happens like right next door.”

Court records show that both women have bonded out of jail and their cases will be reviewed by a Hamilton County grand jury April 7.

Jie Mei Ma, of Evansville, Indiana, is charged with promoting prostitution at Mae Relaxation...
Jie Mei Ma, of Evansville, Indiana, is charged with promoting prostitution at Mae Relaxation Spa, according to Hamilton County court records.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The best BBQ spot in all of Ohio is a Loveland spot called Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery,...
Cincinnati restaurant ranked as best BBQ spot in Ohio
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Samuel Morren, 47, was arrested Tuesday at Holmes High School in Covington, according to...
NKY teacher arrested after posting child porn on social media: Court docs
An investigation is underway after six employees and an inmate at the Grant County Detention...
Fire chief suspects 6 NKY jail workers, inmate exposed to ‘fentanyl with some type of opioid in it’
Shelter-in-place order issued due to barge fire on Ohio River
Shelter-in-place order lifted after crews fight barge fire on Ohio River

Latest News

Kentucky legislatures override Gov. Andy Beshear's veto on SB 150.
Kentucky General Assembly overrides governor’s veto on heavily debated transgender, education bill
Two people were injured after a shooting that occurred in Falmouth, Kentucky on March 29.
2 injured in Northern Kentucky shooting, troopers say
Shelter-in-place order issued due to barge fire on Ohio River
Shelter-in-place order lifted after crews fight barge fire on Ohio River
Sydney Garcia-Tovar (left) and Jordan Spain (right)
Suspect charged as adult in slaying of Butler County teen