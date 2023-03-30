Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Police: Officers respond to report of shooting at North Carolina college

The campus was on lockdown and there were reports of two suspects, a school official said.
The campus was on lockdown and there were reports of two suspects, a school official said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities were responding to a report of a shooting at a North Carolina community college Thursday morning, police said.

Winston-Salem police tweeted that they received a report of a shooting at Forsyth Tech Community College around 10:10 a.m. and officers were on the scene on the main campus. Police later tweeted that there was no active shooter on campus, but there was still an active investigation. They said there were no threats to other schools in the area.

The campus was on lockdown and there were reports of two suspects, Forsyth Tech spokesman Devin Purgason said by telephone.

Darius Taylor, a Forsyth Tech student and employee of WXII-TV, told the station he was on campus when the school sent an alert warning of shots fired. He told the station his class immediately went into lockdown mode, turning the lights off and taking a seat against a wall. He said a professor locked all the doors and that he saw police respond quickly to begin clearing the building.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the tapas dishes served at Mita's is the pozole verde con mariscos. It’s made with...
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant named finalist for Best Restaurant in the country
Shelter-in-place order issued due to barge fire on Ohio River
Shelter-in-place order lifted after crews fight barge fire on Ohio River
Jie Mei Ma is accused of promoting prostitution at Mae Relaxation Spa on Glencrossing Way,...
Police arrest 2 women for prostitution at a Westwood Spa, court docs say
The best BBQ spot in all of Ohio is a Loveland spot called Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery,...
Cincinnati restaurant ranked as best BBQ spot in Ohio
Samuel Morren, 47, was arrested Tuesday at Holmes High School in Covington, according to...
NKY teacher arrested after posting child porn on social media: Court docs

Latest News

Army Chief of Staff General James C. McConville offered condolences Thursday.
Army chief of staff pays tribute to those killed in Black Hawk crash
Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was detained while allegedly trying...
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
Rachel Bartschi said she enjoys telling stories from her experiences over the past century.
Hospice patient celebrating 104th birthday says ‘good ol’ homemade bread’ is the secret to longevity
Firefighters stand near piled up train cars, near Raymond, Minn., Thursday, March 30, 2023, the...
Minnesota derailment spills ethanol, prompts evacuations
2 dead, 5 injured after shooting at Hickory Hill restaurant
2 killed, 5 wounded in Memphis restaurant shooting