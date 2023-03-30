UC students, CUF residents sick of trash create patrol to combat litter

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of University of Cincinnati students and community leaders got together Wednesday evening at Gallagher Park to tackle the litter problem in Corryville.

The trash patrol group came with trash bags and cleaning supplies in hand, ready to collect as much trash as possible, and pledged to provide this service every week after.

“I’m a student at UC, and I walk from Corryville every day where I live, and there’s trash and litter on the streets and sidewalks all day every day no matter the season, and I and this wonderful group of people decided we wanted to do something about it,” Caleb Robinson, co-organizer of the trash patrol said.

With trash bags, grabbers and gloves, Caleb, other UC students and local residents with the CUF Neighborhood Association got to work and picked up all of the little they could.

“We’re standing right now where eight neighborhoods meet in Cincinnati, and it’s just sad to see these gorgeous brick alleyways and 200-year-old homes with litter at their doorsteps,” Joe Sammon, a volunteer told FOX19.

Every week, the group tries to hit a different area and cleans a different part of the CUF area, like Clifton, Avondale and Mount Auburn.

“Our goal is not to collect a certain amount of trash. We just want to make our neighborhoods a little cleaner for everyone,” Caleb said. “We’re trying to make a difference for our community and the city that we love.”

The group pledges to meet for an hour at least every week to sweep the streets and inspire others to be a part of the change.

“Maybe they’ll think twice about putting a cigarette butt down or throwing a potato chip bag out the window,” Caleb added.

In addition, the group is also accepting donations for cleaning supplies.

For those who want more information about the cleanups is encouraged to reach out to the CUF Neighborhood Association.

