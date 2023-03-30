WATCH: Preparations for Reds scrimmage, Findlay Market Opening Day Parade
Published: Mar. 30, 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Greater Cincinnati residents, organizations and leaders gathered in Findlay Market for Reds’ Opening Day, the Queen City’s “unofficial” holiday.
FOX19 covered Great American Ball Park specials, pre-game at The Banks and the annual Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.
The Cincinnati Reds face off against the Pittsburg Pirates at 4:10 p.m. at Great American Ball Park.
Watch FOX19′s coverage from Thursday’s events.
