WATCH: Preparations for Reds scrimmage, Findlay Market Opening Day Parade

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Greater Cincinnati residents, organizations and leaders gathered in Findlay Market for Reds’ Opening Day, the Queen City’s “unofficial” holiday.

FOX19 covered Great American Ball Park specials, pre-game at The Banks and the annual Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.

The Cincinnati Reds face off against the Pittsburg Pirates at 4:10 p.m. at Great American Ball Park.

#Reds opening day lineup:



Jonathan India 4

TJ Friedl 8

Jake Fraley DH

Tyler Stephenson 2

Jason Vosler 3

Wil Myers 9

Spencer Steer 5

Will Benson 7

José Barrero 6

Hunter Greene RHP — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) March 30, 2023

Watch FOX19′s coverage from Thursday's events.

