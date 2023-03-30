Contests
WATCH: Preparations for Reds scrimmage, Findlay Market Opening Day Parade

Reds 2022 Opening Day at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
Reds 2022 Opening Day at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Greater Cincinnati residents, organizations and leaders gathered in Findlay Market for Reds’ Opening Day, the Queen City’s “unofficial” holiday.

FOX19 covered Great American Ball Park specials, pre-game at The Banks and the annual Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.

The Cincinnati Reds face off against the Pittsburg Pirates at 4:10 p.m. at Great American Ball Park.

Watch FOX19′s coverage from Thursday’s events.

