WATCH: Here’s what The Banks looks like on Opening Day in Cincinnati
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati showed up and showed out on Opening Day!
Around 130,000 people descended on Cincinnati for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade in 2022. From our vantage, it looked even bigger this year!
Check out the huge crowds at East Freedom Way and Joe Nuxhall Way at The Banks outside Great American Ball Park just before first pitch on Cincinnati’s unofficial holiday.
