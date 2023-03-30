WATCH: Here’s what The Banks looks like on Opening Day in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati showed up and showed out on Opening Day!

Around 130,000 people descended on Cincinnati for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade in 2022. From our vantage, it looked even bigger this year!

Check out the huge crowds at East Freedom Way and Joe Nuxhall Way at The Banks outside Great American Ball Park just before first pitch on Cincinnati’s unofficial holiday.

No city does Opening Day like Cincinnati.#RedsOpeningDay pic.twitter.com/c94PwngLbt — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 30, 2023

It is PACKED here at the Banks! I will be live for you all day with Reds fans on @FOX19 #GoReds pic.twitter.com/516eEC9i2p — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) March 30, 2023

Reds fans deserve so much better. This is awesome. Please get them a good team soon! 🙏 — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) March 30, 2023

Nobody does Opening Day like Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/e88mrnINar — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) March 30, 2023

This place is bonkers pic.twitter.com/ZVmsU6ZjVd — Dana Beers 🏴‍☠️ (@danabeers) March 30, 2023

Everyone needs to experience Opening Day in Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/WZcCr4l275 — Votto Still Bangs™ (@EvilJoeyVotto) March 30, 2023

Happy Opening Day Cincinnati! pic.twitter.com/WonWKVwwGh — 1027 WEBN Cincinnati (@webn) March 30, 2023

