Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

WATCH: Here’s what The Banks looks like on Opening Day in Cincinnati

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati showed up and showed out on Opening Day!

Around 130,000 people descended on Cincinnati for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade in 2022. From our vantage, it looked even bigger this year!

Check out the huge crowds at East Freedom Way and Joe Nuxhall Way at The Banks outside Great American Ball Park just before first pitch on Cincinnati’s unofficial holiday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the tapas dishes served at Mita's is the pozole verde con mariscos. It’s made with...
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant named finalist for Best Restaurant in the country
Shelter-in-place order issued due to barge fire on Ohio River
Shelter-in-place order lifted after crews fight barge fire on Ohio River
Jie Mei Ma is accused of promoting prostitution at Mae Relaxation Spa on Glencrossing Way,...
Police arrest 2 women for prostitution at a Westwood Spa, court docs say
The best BBQ spot in all of Ohio is a Loveland spot called Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery,...
Cincinnati restaurant ranked as best BBQ spot in Ohio
Samuel Morren, 47, was arrested Tuesday at Holmes High School in Covington, according to...
NKY teacher arrested after posting child porn on social media: Court docs

Latest News

Clayton Latham, 21, was arrested on attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot someone.
21-year-old charged with attempted murder in Northern Kentucky shooting, troopers say
Jagger is named spotlight student of the week at Holly Hill Elementary for his progress over...
Non-verbal student at Holly Hill Elementary selected ‘spotlight student’
Elementary school student honored for his accomplishments
Student at Holly Hill Elementary honored for his accomplishments
A former secretary with Cincinnati Public Schools was convicted of stealing more than $10,000...
Former Cincinnati Public Schools secretary convicted of stealing more than $10K