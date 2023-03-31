3-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound, police say

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 3-year-old boy is dead after a shooting occurred in Hamilton Thursday, according to the Hamilton Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at 6:50 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of Park Avenue, an incident report said.

Upon arrival, Hamilton officers and firefighters found the 3-year-old, later identified as Jared Green Jr., suffering from a gunshot wound, Lt. Jon Richardson said.

According to the 911 call, the caller told the operator that the boy shot himself in the head, but that he was still awake and breathing.

Green was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation.

