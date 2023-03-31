5 Tri-State students accused of forcing classmate to engage in sexual contact: Court docs

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Five students are facing charges for sex crimes police think happened inside a school.

Four 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old are currently in the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center, according to records released by the facility. The charges against the teens range from gross sexual imposition to public indecency and kidnapping, the documents state.

Police think the suspects forced another student into a bathroom stall at St. Ann’s Catholic School in Hamilton, the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center records read.

Once in the stall, the students are accused of holding the victim down while they exposed themselves and forcing the victim to engage in sexual contact, according to the documents.

The police report says the crimes happened between August 2022 and March 2023. The incident was reported to Hamilton police on March 10.

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati released a statement that reads in part:

St. Ann Catholic School is committed to providing a safe environment for everyone on its campus, faculty and students alike. As such, any allegation of criminal conduct is immediately reported to the civil authorities, and the administration cooperates fully with any police investigation.

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati went on to say they will not have any further comments.

Four of the five teens entered “denials” when they appeared in juvenile court, according to records. The fifth teen did not enter any plea, the records show.

They are scheduled to be back in court next week.

