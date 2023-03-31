Contests
Community working to save historic Evanston school from demolition

An historic landmark designation would preserve the building for adaptive reuse.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Preservation advocates are hoping to save an historic former school building in Evanston after a developer proposed to demolish it for housing.

The developer, Kingsley + Co, led by former Bengal Chinedum Ndukwe, has offered plans to the Evanston Community Council to demolish the Hoffman School.

The building, completed in 1922, was designed by famed Cincinnati architect Sam Hanford, who also designed Music Hall and City Hall, among numerous other buildings around the city.

“With Evanston, it would really devastate them,” said Beth Johnson, executive director of the Cincinnati Preservation Association. “It would be erasing yet another piece of that history that we need to hold on to and that we need to elevate.”

The Evanston Work Plan, created in 2019, lists the Hoffman School as a building that the community should work to designate as an historic landmark.

The church that owns the building is prepared to sell the property to Kingsley. They say it has structural concerns that have compromised the integrity of the building.

The sale has not gone through, and the developer has not yet requested a demolition permit for the building, according to public records.

The Evanston Community Council voted last month against the developer’s plans to demolish it for a five-story multifamily building that would include affordable housing.

“This is not a situation that is unusual in this city,” said Cincinnati City Council member Mark Jeffreys. “We’ve had Terrace Plaza downtown with similar issues. A lot of these other historic structures have had similar issues.”

The Cincinnati Preservation Assocation has filed a request with the Cincinnati Planning Commission that the building be designated a historic landmark. They’re hoping the building can be restored and reused.

“I’m hopeful on this that as we start engaging and the administration engages more, all parties can come together and form an amicable solution, where the church that is there is able to sell it, that the developer can develop housing,” Jeffreys said.

A staff conference about the issue is expected to take place on April 12.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

