Court docs: Woman charged with vehicular manslaughter in 2021 crash

Crystal Wright, 46, is accused of vehicular manslaughter from a crash that happened back in...
By Mary LeBus
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Northgate woman is being accused of vehicular manslaughter after a crash that occurred back in September of 2021, according to court documents.

Crystal Wright, 46, was driving with passenger Dwayne Hood on Colerain Avenue when she recklessly failed to yield to a vehicle when turning left, an affidavit says.

Hood died as a result of the crash, according to a court complaint.

A warrant for Wright’s arrest was issued on March 29 and was arrested the next day.

She is expected to appear in court for her arraignment Friday morning.

