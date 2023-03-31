Contests
DOJ sues Norfolk Southern following toxic train derailment in East Palestine

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a...
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, Feb. 6, 2023.(Associated Press)
By Megan McSweeney and Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - The United Stated Department of Justice (DOJ) this week filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern following February’s toxic train derailment in East Palestine.

The lawsuit was filed, along with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on Thursday.

The lawsuit comes following the Feb. 3 train derailment, along with its subsequent controlled release of the toxic vinyl chloride on Feb. 6.

The lawsuit alleges Norfolk Southern unlawfully polluted the nation’s waterways when the hazardous materials were released from the derailed train cars. This allegation, according to court records, falls under a violation of the Clean Water Act.

19 News has obtained a copy of the lawsuit filed against Norfolk Southern, which can be viewed in full below:

The federal lawsuit also comes after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a similar lawsuit against Norfolk Southern, holding the Virginia-based railroad company liable for the derailment and the associated damages.

19 News obtained evidence submitted in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, which can be viewed in full below.

19 News has reached out to Norfolk Southern for comment.

Read 19 News' continuing coverage on the East Palestine train derailment

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

