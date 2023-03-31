Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

FBI offering up to $40,000 for US citizen abducted in Mexico

Monica de Leon Barba was abducted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late November while...
Monica de Leon Barba was abducted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late November while visiting friends, investigators say.(FBI)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $40,000 for information leading to the recovery of a United States citizen who was abducted last year in Mexico.

Monica de Leon Barba was abducted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late November while visiting friends, investigators say.

A Facebook page dedicated to finding the 29-year-old said she was last seen walking her dog when she was forced into a van.

The FBI’s award announcement Thursday was the U.S. agency’s first public acknowledgment that it is investigating the suspected kidnapping.

Monica de Leon Barba was abducted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late November while...
Monica de Leon Barba was abducted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late November while visiting friends, investigators say.(FBI)

De Leon is from the San Francisco area.

Her case has gotten the attention of former U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier of California.

Speier said in December she was actively engaged in the case and in daily contact with the family and various federal agencies.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the tapas dishes served at Mita's is the pozole verde con mariscos. It’s made with...
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant named finalist for Best Restaurant in the country
A body was found on Northern Kentucky University's campus on March 12, 2023.
Coroner identifies body found on Northern Kentucky University’s campus
Shelter-in-place order issued due to barge fire on Ohio River
Shelter-in-place order lifted after crews fight barge fire on Ohio River
Clayton Latham, 21, was arrested on attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot his...
Pendleton County man accused of shooting grandfather in the head, court docs say
An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky

Latest News

Former Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds will be sentenced Friday.
Sentencing day for former Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Widespread rain showers are expected most of the day Friday.
First Alert: Heavy downpours, strong winds
FILE - Pope Francis meets children at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's...
Vatican: Pope spends 2nd night ‘serenely’ in hospital
Two males are dead in a crash in North College Hill overnight, according to the Hamilton County...
Police cruiser involved in double fatal crash
Pistorius, a multiple Paralympic champion who made history by running against able-bodied...
Lawyer: Steenkamp’s parents to oppose parole for Pistorius