Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

FIRST ALERT: Strong storms Friday night, strong winds Saturday

Looking at TWO First Alert Weather Days for today and tomorrow.
Looking at TWO First Alert Weather Days for today and tomorrow.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FRIDAY AND SATURDAY are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. Heavy rain and threats of severe weather will be the problem for Friday into the predawn hours of Saturday and Saturday look for strong winds.

Clouds move in overnight and rain arrives before dawn, meaning a wet morning commute. Widespread rain showers and a few heavy downpours with some lightning and thunder mixed in are expected for much of the day, but the risk of severe weather should hold off until after 8pm.

Part of the FOX19 NOW viewing area are under a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 out of 5) of severe weather. The main threat is damaging winds, but there could also be an isolated tornado, downpours and hail in severe storms Friday night. Areas with the most likelihood to see severe weather will be our western counties, while areas to the east will have the lower-end threat of severe weather. The current timeline for the threat of severe weather is 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday night into Saturday.

The rain will end Saturday morning as skies remain partly to mostly cloudy. Total rainfall amounts will be between a half an inch to an inch and a half. Highs will occur in the late morning in the mid 50s before falling in the 40s during the afternoon. In addition to the cooler weather, strong winds will be in the tri-state with wind gusts between 40-50 miles per hour. Threats of tree limbs down and power outages are again possible for the first half of the weekend.

Sunday is quiet with sunshine after a chilly start in the low 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s.

Next week starts off very warm with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, but chances for showers and storms arrive Tuesday and remain active through the middle of next week. Stay tuned as a few storms on Tuesday night into Wednesday could be strong.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the tapas dishes served at Mita's is the pozole verde con mariscos. It’s made with...
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant named finalist for Best Restaurant in the country
A body was found on Northern Kentucky University's campus on March 12, 2023.
Coroner identifies body found on Northern Kentucky University’s campus
Shelter-in-place order issued due to barge fire on Ohio River
Shelter-in-place order lifted after crews fight barge fire on Ohio River
Clayton Latham, 21, was arrested on attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot his...
Pendleton County man accused of shooting grandfather in the head, court docs say
An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky

Latest News

Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Heavy Downpours, Severe Storms, Damaging Wind Gusts
Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast
We're tracking a beautiful day for the start of baseball season in Cincinnati, but active...
Pleasant Opening Day, FIRST ALERT Friday and Saturday
Tracking the threat for strong to severe storms on Friday night in the tri-state.
Pleasant Opening Day, First Alert Weather Days for Friday and Saturday