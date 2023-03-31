FIRST ALERT: Strong storms Friday night, strong winds Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FRIDAY AND SATURDAY are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. Heavy rain and threats of severe weather will be the problem for Friday into the predawn hours of Saturday and Saturday look for strong winds.

Clouds move in overnight and rain arrives before dawn, meaning a wet morning commute. Widespread rain showers and a few heavy downpours with some lightning and thunder mixed in are expected for much of the day, but the risk of severe weather should hold off until after 8pm.

Part of the FOX19 NOW viewing area are under a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 out of 5) of severe weather. The main threat is damaging winds, but there could also be an isolated tornado, downpours and hail in severe storms Friday night. Areas with the most likelihood to see severe weather will be our western counties, while areas to the east will have the lower-end threat of severe weather. The current timeline for the threat of severe weather is 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday night into Saturday.

The rain will end Saturday morning as skies remain partly to mostly cloudy. Total rainfall amounts will be between a half an inch to an inch and a half. Highs will occur in the late morning in the mid 50s before falling in the 40s during the afternoon. In addition to the cooler weather, strong winds will be in the tri-state with wind gusts between 40-50 miles per hour. Threats of tree limbs down and power outages are again possible for the first half of the weekend.

Sunday is quiet with sunshine after a chilly start in the low 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s.

Next week starts off very warm with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, but chances for showers and storms arrive Tuesday and remain active through the middle of next week. Stay tuned as a few storms on Tuesday night into Wednesday could be strong.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.