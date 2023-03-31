Contests
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm chances upgraded

First Alert Weather Days for both Friday and Saturday due to impactful weather in the tri-state.
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FOX19 NOW Weather Team has declared Friday and Saturday both First Alert Weather Days.

Heavy rain and threats of severe weather will be the problem for Friday into the predawn hours of Saturday.

Rain is expected for Friday’s morning commute.

Widespread rain showers are expected most of the day.

Strong to severe weather threats will loom Friday evening overnight into early Saturday.

Part of the FOX19 NOW viewing area was under a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 out of 5) of severe weather. That has now been upgraded to an ENHANCED RISK (Level 3 out of 5).

Peak severe risk is 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. for far western counties, 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. for metro Cincinnati, and 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. for far eastern counties.

The main threat will be damaging winds, but there could also be damaging hail and even an isolated tornado in severe storms Friday night.

Our western counties are expected to see the most severe weather with this system.

The current timeline for the threat of severe weather is 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday night into Saturday.

The rain will end Saturday morning as skies remain partly to mostly cloudy.

Total rainfall amounts will range between .5 to 1.5 inches.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Winds will be 25 to 35 mph with gusts ranging from 40-50 mph and up to 55 mph.

Temperatures in the mid-50s late morning will fall into the 40s during the afternoon.

Threats of downed tree limbs and power outages are possible for the first half of the weekend.

Sunday will be quiet with sunshine after a chilly start in the low 30s.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s.

Next week will start off very warm with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Chances for showers and storms will return Tuesday and remain active through the middle of next week.

A few storms Tuesday night into Wednesday could be strong.

Download our free weather app here:

