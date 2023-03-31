Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of severe storms

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(WYMT)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A state of emergency has been declared for the commonwealth ahead of severe weather expected Friday night into Saturday morning.

Gov. Beshear made the announcement on Friday afternoon, stating the severe weather is expected to begin in Western Kentucky in the same area devastated by tornadoes in Dec. 2021.

“If you are in Western Kentucky, you need to be in a safe shelter by 5 p.m. Central Time,” Beshear said. “This is the worst forecast I’ve seen as Governor. I am declaring a state of emergency so that we can be prepared. We are taking this very seriously and we need you to take this seriously, too. Please be prepared. Let’s do everything possible to keep everyone safe.”

The rest of Kentucky can expect thunderstorms and significant wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour.

Beshear said price gouging laws have been activated to protect Kentucky families from overpriced goods and services. Consumers can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General here.

Guests are asked to avoid calling 911 for traffic and weather updates and to report someone stranded on the roadways to Kentucky State Police at (800) 222-5555.

Beshear also urged Kentuckians to have a safety plan and have a secure location during the storms.

“Practice going there before the weather arrives,” Beshear said. “A storm shelter or a basement is the best. An interior hallway away from windows is the second best. If you are in a mobile home, get out. Be somewhere safe long before this hits. Go to a neighbor’s house, an underground shelter or a nearby permanent structure. Monitor the weather on weather.gov, by watching local TV or listening to NOAA weather radio. Contact your local emergency management office if you need to find a safe place to shelter.”

WAVE News will have the latest updates on weather in your area. Download the WAVE Weather App for the latest weather coverage.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Township Police announced Friday morning that Officer Tim Unwin was killed in a...
Springfield Township officer, civilian driver killed in early Friday crash
One of the tapas dishes served at Mita's is the pozole verde con mariscos. It’s made with...
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant named finalist for Best Restaurant in the country
A body was found on Northern Kentucky University's campus on March 12, 2023.
Coroner identifies body found on Northern Kentucky University’s campus
Police: Juvenile shot in Hamilton
911 call: 3-year-old shot in the head in Hamilton
Clayton Latham, 21, was arrested on attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot his...
Pendleton County man accused of shooting grandfather in the head, court docs say

Latest News

The police report says the crimes happened between August 2022 and March 2023 at St. Ann’s...
5 Tri-State students accused of forcing classmate to engage in sexual contact: Court docs
Storms this evening
Severe storms and tornadoes possible tonight
Police: Juvenile shot in Hamilton
3-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound, police say
SR-747 is expected to be closed for several hours.
Three people taken to hospital after 3 vehicle crash in West Chester