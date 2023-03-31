Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of severe storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A state of emergency has been declared for the commonwealth ahead of severe weather expected Friday night into Saturday morning.

Gov. Beshear made the announcement on Friday afternoon, stating the severe weather is expected to begin in Western Kentucky in the same area devastated by tornadoes in Dec. 2021.

“If you are in Western Kentucky, you need to be in a safe shelter by 5 p.m. Central Time,” Beshear said. “This is the worst forecast I’ve seen as Governor. I am declaring a state of emergency so that we can be prepared. We are taking this very seriously and we need you to take this seriously, too. Please be prepared. Let’s do everything possible to keep everyone safe.”

The rest of Kentucky can expect thunderstorms and significant wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour.

Beshear said price gouging laws have been activated to protect Kentucky families from overpriced goods and services. Consumers can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General here.

Guests are asked to avoid calling 911 for traffic and weather updates and to report someone stranded on the roadways to Kentucky State Police at (800) 222-5555.

Beshear also urged Kentuckians to have a safety plan and have a secure location during the storms.

“Practice going there before the weather arrives,” Beshear said. “A storm shelter or a basement is the best. An interior hallway away from windows is the second best. If you are in a mobile home, get out. Be somewhere safe long before this hits. Go to a neighbor’s house, an underground shelter or a nearby permanent structure. Monitor the weather on weather.gov , by watching local TV or listening to NOAA weather radio. Contact your local emergency management office if you need to find a safe place to shelter.”

