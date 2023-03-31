Contests
Man dies after being crushed by 2,000-lb. stone slab at work

A Vermont man who was crushed by a stone slab at his workplace has died, according to the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration. (WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A man in Vermont was killed after being crushed by a stone slab at his workplace, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The 28-year-old worker was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after a stone slab being moved at Surface Creations of Vermont swung in the wrong direction and crushed the man.

Investigators with the Milton Police Department believe the slab could have weighed upwards of 2,000 pounds.

Authorities said the man was breathing when he was taken to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries a day later.

Police say their initial investigation shows no sign of criminal wrongdoing.

“A really unfortunate incident, and we wish the best for him and his family,” said Milton Police Lt. Frank Scalise.

“Our thoughts are with the employee’s family and his coworkers, as VOSHA conducts a full investigation of the incident,” Department of Labor director Dirk Anderson said in a statement to WCAX.

Surface Creations of Vermont is a family-owned custom countertop business in Milton, Vermont.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

