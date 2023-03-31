Pedestrian seriously hurt in Clifton crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian is hospitalized Thursday night with serious injuries after a crash on Martin Lither King Drive, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened around 10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection with Clifton Avenue, police say.

Graphic video from the scene shows EMS transporting the pedestrian to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

No word on the pedestrian’s condition or whether the car that hit them stayed at the scene.

Clifton Avenue and MLK were closed following the crash but reopened at hour afterward.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

