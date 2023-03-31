Contests
Police arrest man 7 months after fatal crash in Colerain Township, court docs say

Youssoufa Dieng, 30, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and is expected to appear in court...
Youssoufa Dieng, 30, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and is expected to appear in court on Friday.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Northbrook man was arrested Wednesday on an aggravated vehicular homicide charge after a fatal crash in Colerain Township.

Youssoufa Dieng, 30, was driving near the intersection of US 127 and I-275 on Aug. 6, 2022, when he failed to stop at a red light and crashed into another vehicle, an affidavit states.

According to a complaint, the crash resulted in the death of 69-year-old Patricia Lauricella.

FOX19′s previous coverage reports that three other people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A warrant for the suspect’s arrest was issued on March 29, 2023.

Dieng is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center without bond.

He is expected to appear in front of Hamilton County Municipal Criminal and Traffic Court Judge Gwen Bender for his arraignment Friday morning.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is revealed.

