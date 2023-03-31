Contests
Police cruiser involved in double fatal crash

Two males are dead in a crash in North College Hill overnight, according to the Hamilton County...
Two males are dead in a crash in North College Hill overnight, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. One of the vehicles is a police cruiser.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two males are dead in an overnight crash in North College Hill, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

One of the vehicles involved is a Springfield Township police cruiser that crashed on its top.

It was reported by an officer at 12:05 a.m. at Centerridge Avenue and Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill, near the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The males’ identities are unknown right now, coroner’s officials told FOX19 NOW early Friday.

A Colerain Township cruiser responding to the crash was involved in a collision on the way with another vehicle.

It happened at Springdale Road and Pippin Road.

A male Colerain Township officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and is OK, said Jim Love, a police spokesman.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story throughout the day.

