Police cruiser involved in double fatal crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two males are dead in an overnight crash in North College Hill, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

One of the vehicles involved is a Springfield Township police cruiser that crashed on its top.

It was reported by an officer at 12:05 a.m. at Centerridge Avenue and Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill, near the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The males’ identities are unknown right now, coroner’s officials told FOX19 NOW early Friday.

Police cruiser was one of the 2 vehicles in the double fatal accident happening overnight in North College Hill on Hamilton Avenue @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Qqrj2iIuz6 — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) March 31, 2023

A Colerain Township cruiser responding to the crash was involved in a collision on the way with another vehicle.

It happened at Springdale Road and Pippin Road.

A male Colerain Township officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and is OK, said Jim Love, a police spokesman.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.