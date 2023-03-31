Police: Juvenile victim shot in Hamilton
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting that left an underage victim hospitalized Thursday night.
Hamilton police officers responded around 7 p.m. to a scene in the 900 block of Park Avenue, according to Lt. Jon Richardson.
Officers and Hamilton firefighters found the juvenile victim at the scene with a gunshot wound.
EMS transported the victim to an unnamed hospital. Richardson did not reveal the victim’s age or condition.
Detectives have been called in to continue the investigation.
