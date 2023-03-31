Sentencing day for former Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Former Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds will be sentenced Friday on a felony public corruption-related charge.

Reynolds, 53, of Liberty Township was forced to step down in late December, just before his fifth term began when a jury convicted him of one count of unlawful interest in a public contract.

The charge was related to a suggestion Reynolds made to the Lakota Local Schools treasurer for a private golf academy to be built at Four Bridges County Club using hundreds of thousands of dollars in money the school district receives annually from the auditor’s office.

The school district’s attorneys advised the treasurer against it, school emails show.

It’s illegal for a public official to authorize or influence a public contract that either the official, a family member, or a business associate has an interest in.

At the time Reynolds made the suggestion, in addition to being the county auditor, he was a member of the Four Bridges Golf Course and his daughter played for the high school golf team, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

The jury acquitted Reynolds of three other felony charges including bribery and one misdemeanor charge.

A special prosecutor with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office who oversaw the public corruption investigation says Reynolds should go to jail for six months because he violated the public’s trust as an elected official and has shown no remorse.

Reynolds faces anywhere from six months to a year and a half of incarceration and up to a $5,000 fine.

Visiting Judge Daniel T. Hogan also has the option to just put him on probation and order community service, or any combination.

Dozens of people wrote letters to the judge as he considered Reynolds’ sentence, requesting leniency. His attorney has asked for probation.

Most of the letters are from Reynolds’ family, friends and current and past employees at the auditor’s office who consider him a mentor and devoted public servant.

The judge postponed Reynolds’ first sentencing date from Feb. 15 until Friday when Reynolds’ attorney filed a request for a new trial.

Reynolds’ attorney accused prosecutors of failing to turn over “exculpatory evidence” that would have been favorable to Reynolds’ defense and changed the guilty verdict, court records show.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office disputed that in their own court filings, contending the defense’s entire stance was “based on egregious errors of fact and law.”

Judge Hogan ultimately agreed and rejected Reynolds’ request.

Former Butler County Treasurer Nancy Nix is now the auditor.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.