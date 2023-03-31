Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Source: NKU to make Darrin Horn highest paid coach in Horizon League

Source: NKU to make Darrin Horn the highest paid coach in the Horizon League
Source: NKU to make Darrin Horn the highest paid coach in the Horizon League(WKYT)
By Joe Danneman
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WXIX) - Sources tell FOX19 Now Sports Director Joe Danneman that Northern Kentucky University will soon announce a contract extension for basketball coach Darrin Horn, making him the highest-paid coach in the Horizon League.

The new deal will run through 2026-27 and includes a complete investment into the men’s basketball program.

NKU will now have the highest assistant salary pool in the league to go along with the addition of full-time staff members and upgrades to travel, amongst other additions to support the program that has made four NCAA appearances over their first 11 years at the DI level.

This breaking news story will be updated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the tapas dishes served at Mita's is the pozole verde con mariscos. It’s made with...
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant named finalist for Best Restaurant in the country
A body was found on Northern Kentucky University's campus on March 12, 2023.
Coroner identifies body found on Northern Kentucky University’s campus
Two males are dead in a crash in North College Hill overnight, according to the Hamilton County...
Springfield Twp police to give update about double fatal crash involving cruiser
Shelter-in-place order issued due to barge fire on Ohio River
Shelter-in-place order lifted after crews fight barge fire on Ohio River
Clayton Latham, 21, was arrested on attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot his...
Pendleton County man accused of shooting grandfather in the head, court docs say

Latest News

UC's new women's basketball coach on keeping local talent in Cincinnati
UC's new women's basketball coach talks keeping local talent in Cincinnati
Former Musketeer reflects on Xavier's first Sweet 16 win
Former Musketeer reflects on Xavier’s first Sweet 16 win
Xavier 'dangerous,' disrespected in Sweet 16 of March Madness
Xavier 'dangerous,' disrespected in Sweet 16 of March Madness
Former Musketeer reflects on Xavier's first Sweet 16 win
Former Musketeer reflects on Xavier's first Sweet 16 win