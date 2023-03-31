Source: NKU to make Darrin Horn highest paid coach in Horizon League

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WXIX) - Sources tell FOX19 Now Sports Director Joe Danneman that Northern Kentucky University will soon announce a contract extension for basketball coach Darrin Horn, making him the highest-paid coach in the Horizon League.

The new deal will run through 2026-27 and includes a complete investment into the men’s basketball program.

NKU will now have the highest assistant salary pool in the league to go along with the addition of full-time staff members and upgrades to travel, amongst other additions to support the program that has made four NCAA appearances over their first 11 years at the DI level.

