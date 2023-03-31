Springfield Twp police to give update about double fatal crash involving cruiser

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Springfield Township police will provide an update at 11:30 a.m. Friday about a double fatal crash involving a Springfield Township cruiser overnight.

Two males died in the crash on Hamilton Avenue at Centerridge Avenue in North College Hill, near the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

An officer reported the crash at 12:05 a.m., dispatchers say.

So far, no one has been identified pending notification of next of kin.

Police cruiser was one of the 2 vehicles in the double fatal accident happening overnight in North College Hill on Hamilton Avenue @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Qqrj2iIuz6 — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) March 31, 2023

A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Kyla Woods, confirms the sheriff’s office is handling the crash investigation.

“We don’t anticipate having that wrapped up until late next week at the earliest. All additional media updates will come from Springfield Township Police Department. We appreciate any patience you can allow them as they move forward with public information,” Woods said.

A Colerain Township cruiser responding to the crash was involved in a collision on the way with another vehicle.

It happened shortly after midnight at Springdale Road and Pippin Road.

A male Colerain Township officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and is OK, said Jim Love, a police spokesman.

