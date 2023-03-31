Suspect fatally shot by deputy wanted to die in suicide by cop, coroner says

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX - There is new information on a deputy-involved fatal shooting in Highland County last summer.

Deputy Dustin Malone, 54, faces a felony charge in the July 17 2022 death of 58-year-old Richard Poulin.

Poulin fled a traffic stop that turned into a high-speed chase around midnight through the county and Hillsboro.

Last week, the veteran law enforcement official pleaded not guilty to one count of reckless homicide. The judge placed him on house arrest, set an August trial date and the sheriff’s office changed his paid leave to an unpaid one.

The deputy faces up to three years in prison. A felony conviction also would end his career because he would be prohibited from having a gun.

Now, we are learning the Highland County coroner ruled this case a suicide back on Feb. 16.

Dr. Jeffrey Beery tells FOX19 NOW he believes Poulin wanted to die and did so in what is commonly referred to as “suicide by cop.”

Poulin’s death certificate shows his cause of death is listed as a single gunshot wound to his neck.

The manner of death is ruled a suicide even though it was Deputy Malone who pulled the trigger.

The other significant conditions contributing to his death but not resulting in the underlying causes are listed on the death certificate as: “Suicidal ideation of dying in a final confrontation with law enforcement.”

Poulin also was intoxicated at the time of his death.

His blood alcohol level was 0.202, more than two times the legal limit of 0.08, according to his death certificate.

The coroner said his toxicology report did not detect any drugs, something they had expected. A witness told a coroner’s investigator he had used “anything and everything.”

State investigators identified Richard Poulin, 58, as the victim in the fatal officer-involved shooting in Highland County. (WXIX)

The death certificate and Poulin’s cause and manner of death were all finalized a month before the deputy’s plea hearing on March 23.

The coroner says he met with the special prosecutor at the Ohio Attorney General’s Office who is overseeing the case, Anthony Pierson, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation in mid-January to give them his preliminary ruling.

He said he also confirmed they were aware of his findings after he issued the death certificate. He said he wanted to make sure they weren’t “blindsided” with the case coming up in court the following month.

While the coroner wouldn’t divulge details of what prompted him to conclude Poulin’s death was a suicide, he did say “we knew early on that he had made suicidal ideation of dying in a final confrontation with law enforcement.”

He says his investigation took so long because he wasn’t able to look at BCI’s case files. He had to follow a process of giving them questions as he and his staff investigated Poulin’s death and waiting for those answers.

It delayed the process “a bit,” he acknowledged but said he felt BCI was very transparent with him. The coroner says he was able to get all the crucial facts he needed to make his ruling.

He says he “can’t understand” why the Ohio Attorney General’s Office is still pursuing a criminal prosecution in light of his ruling Poulin’s death a suicide.

“I just treasure the separation of power we have in this country where different elected officials can do their best to follow the law to do the will of their constituents,” he said.

“It offers checks and balances, unlike other countries where they have a single dictator and everyone tries to walk in lockstep and they can easily be led down the wrong path and they can make terrible mistakes, as we have seen through world history.”

Deputy Malone’s lawyer, Joshua Engel, said Friday he just learned about the coroner’s findings a few days ago.

“My thoughts are first curiosity and concern,” Engel said.

He filed a request with the court for copies of the state’s evidence against his client, including the coroner’s findings.

“This is certainly the beginning of new evidence and the Attorney’s General Office has an obligation to turn over to us all the evidence they have, in particular any evidence that might be useful to the defense.

“So the fact that suspect might have been trying to instigate a confrontation with law enforcement is a very important piece of information that would go to how this tragic incident happened.”

A spokesman for the attorney general’s office and BCI declined to comment Friday “as the criminal proceedings remain ongoing.”

Deputy Malone returns to court next month and an August trial date has been set.

He plans to quit soon after working at the sheriff’s office for more than 20 years and is dismayed his law enforcement career is ending this way, his attorney said.

“When someone has worked in law enforcement for years that becomes their life.”

