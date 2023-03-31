Three people taken to hospital after 3 vehicle crash in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Three people are hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash Friday in West Chester.

The crash happened sometime before 1:15 p.m. on State Route 747 between Union Centre and Port Union, according to West Chester Township Police Spokesperson Barb Wilson.

She said one of the three people was “critically injured,” while the other two are expected to be ok.

SR-747 is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate the crash, Wilson added.

