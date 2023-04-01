Golden Alert issued for missing Union man

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Missing Adult Golden D Alert has been issued for a Union man with a medical condition, according to Major Philip Ridgell, a spokesman from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

Police say that Justin C. Wood, 35, was last seen on Thursday, March 30.

Wood is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He also has gauged earlobes, but according to his family, he was not wearing gauges on the day he went missing.

According to the missing alert, Wood also has many tattoos, including one that says “adrenaline” on his chest, a tribal tattoo on his back and his left arm has a “tattoo sleeve.”

Wood was last seen wearing a black and beige jacket with blue jeans, Adidas tennis shoes, and a t-shirt, the alert confirmed.

The alert also stated that Wood is known to frequent Florence Mall, Florence Skate Park, Wal-Mart, Kroger, Speedway Gas Stations and likes to walk along Dixie Highway.

Wood’s family says he is not a danger to others and is friendly toward people.

Anyone with information on Wood’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

