Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Golden Alert issued for missing Union man

The Boone County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information call 911 immediately.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information call 911 immediately.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Missing Adult Golden D Alert has been issued for a Union man with a medical condition, according to Major Philip Ridgell, a spokesman from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

Police say that Justin C. Wood, 35, was last seen on Thursday, March 30.

Wood is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He also has gauged earlobes, but according to his family, he was not wearing gauges on the day he went missing.

According to the missing alert, Wood also has many tattoos, including one that says “adrenaline” on his chest, a tribal tattoo on his back and his left arm has a “tattoo sleeve.”

Wood was last seen wearing a black and beige jacket with blue jeans, Adidas tennis shoes, and a t-shirt, the alert confirmed.

The alert also stated that Wood is known to frequent Florence Mall, Florence Skate Park, Wal-Mart, Kroger, Speedway Gas Stations and likes to walk along Dixie Highway.

Wood’s family says he is not a danger to others and is friendly toward people.

Anyone with information on Wood’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Tim Unwin, 31, (left) and 50-year-old William Dunson (right) died early Friday in what...
Springfield Township officer, 50-year-old man killed in crash
A Georgia teen has been accepted to more than 40 colleges and offered $1.6 million in...
Teen accepted to 40-plus colleges, offered $1.6 million in scholarships: ‘He is our miracle’
FIRST ALERT: Tornado threat diminished, 60mph+ wind gusts possible
Police: Juvenile shot in Hamilton
911 call: 3-year-old shot in the head in Hamilton
One of the tapas dishes served at Mita's is the pozole verde con mariscos. It’s made with...
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant named finalist for Best Restaurant in the country

Latest News

Ohio’s retail betting locations like casinos or sportsbooks inside stadiums and ballparks...
Ohio bet $638M on sports in February, major decrease from opening month
The Mansfield Police Department is asking for prayers after a firefighter was killed and a...
Mansfield firefighter killed, officer injured by a drunk driver
Saturday afternoon update
High winds and falling temperatures today
Northern Kentucky’s Convention & Visitors Bureau (MeetNKY) says there is plenty to keep you...
Spring Break ideas here in the Tri-State