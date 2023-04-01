Gusty winds today; warmer with sunshine tomorrow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The First Alert Weather Day will continue today. The focus now turns to high winds with gusts of 55-60mph at times today. So far the reports of damage we have across the Tri-State are all tree damage and one power pole that was snapped near Loveland. Winds were reported to gust as high as 62mph.

Winds today will be high enough to cause more power outages and trees to topple. The Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning will expire at 6pm.

At this time, more than 60 tornadoes were reported Friday/early Saturday morning across six states (Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Mississippi). The National Weather Service is also planning to survey an area north of Dayton for a possible tornado. Most of the tornadoes were in Illinois and Arkansas.

In addition to high winds, we will have cloudy skies and light rain at times this afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the afternoon from the 60s this morning to the 40s this afternoon.

Sunday and Monday will be picture perfect with plenty of sunshine and warmer weather. More storms arrive Tuesday and those could be strong. We will be tracking the chances for severe weather as we get closer.

