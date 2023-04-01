Mansfield firefighter killed, officer injured by a drunk driver

MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Mansfield Police Department is asking for prayers after a firefighter was killed and a police officer was injured after being hit by a drunk driver Saturday morning.

The department posted on Facebook that the pair were parked “well off the roadway” when they were struck on the side by the driver.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday on Business Route 60 just south of U.S. Highway 60 in Mansfield.

Officer Michale Bryson, 39, and Firefighter Justin Sanders, 31, were parked on the side of the road when the driver of a pickup truck crossed the center of the road and hit Bryson and Sanders.

Sanders was in the passenger seat and died at the scene. Officer Bryson was taken to a Springfield hospital in serious condition. Sanders also worked as a Wright County EMT with radio number 573. According to a Facebook post from Mercy Emergency Medical Services, Sanders was participating in a ride-a-long when the crash happened.

According to the crash report, the 21-year-old driver of the truck sought his own medical treatment and only had minor injuries. The driver was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on pending charges of driving while intoxicated-death of another person, first-degree assault, careless and imprudent driving, and no seat belt.

