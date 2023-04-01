Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

March supporting trans people grows heated in Northside

‘I believe these people are confused.’
By Payton Marshall
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens marked International Transgender Day of Visibility in Northside on Friday, bringing awareness to discrimination faced by trans people across the country.

Several pieces of legislation impacting the trans community are enacted or in the works in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

The controversy surrounding those bills was a common topic among march participants Friday.

Chants of “Love not hate makes America great!” could be heard above the din of traffic along Hamilton Avenue.

“People deserve to be loved, you know? As they are, no matter what,” Christina Miller said.

Christina and Rod Miller are the parents of 11-year-old Slo-Mo, who is transgender and attended the march.

“We’re all just humans, we’re all just people,” Slo-Mo said “We all have earned the chances, the chances to be who we are and who we want to be.”

The Millers came to support Slo-Mo with signs reading “Proud momma of an amazing trans child.”

But not everyone at the rally supported the day.

“I believe these people are confused and they need help,” Vincent Walsh said. “They need guidance.”

Walsh attended the march as a counter-protester, shouting scripture from a megaphone.

“Science says the human mind isn’t even developed until you’re in your early 20s,” he said. “You’re cornering these children and encouraging them and saying, ‘Well, maybe you’re a girl, maybe you should be a boy,’ before their mind is even fully developed.”

Ohio House Bill 6 is one of those pieces of legislation. It aims to keep trans athletes from participating in women’s sports in college and youth athletics. The bill is currently in committee.

Christina Miller describes HB6 as an overreaction.

“It’s being turned into this giant monumental thing that could be just something that schools identify and appreciate the uniqueness of the individual and let them play,” she said.

HB6 would require schools to designate separate single-sex teams and sports for each sex.

“Every event that men are acting like women and getting in, they’re dominating,” Walsh said. “It’s not fair to the women. Men are biologically different. I don’t even know why we’re having this discussion.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Township Police announced Friday morning that Officer Tim Unwin was killed in a...
Springfield Township officer, 50-year-old man killed in crash
One of the tapas dishes served at Mita's is the pozole verde con mariscos. It’s made with...
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant named finalist for Best Restaurant in the country
A body was found on Northern Kentucky University's campus on March 12, 2023.
Coroner identifies body found on Northern Kentucky University’s campus
Police: Juvenile shot in Hamilton
911 call: 3-year-old shot in the head in Hamilton
Shelter-in-place order issued due to barge fire on Ohio River
Shelter-in-place order lifted after crews fight barge fire on Ohio River

Latest News

Deputy Dustin Malone pleads not guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the shooting death last...
Suspect fatally shot by deputy wanted to die in suicide by cop, coroner says
Cincinnati's Sergio Santos, right, celebrates with Nick Hagglund (4) after scoring a goal...
FC Cincinnati returns to TQL Stadium for Inter Miami CF date
Springfield Township Police announced Friday morning that Officer Tim Unwin was killed in a...
Springfield Township officer, 50-year-old man killed in crash
Roger Reynolds, 53, of Liberty Township was forced to step down in late December, just before...
Judge sentences former Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds