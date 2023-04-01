Matthew 25: Ministries sending aid to states hit by severe storms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Matthew 25: Ministries is ready to deploy its full fleet of emergency response vehicles to areas left devastated by recent tornadoes.

Storms ripped through parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa and Indiana on Friday.

In total, 10 people were killed in the storms, according to the Associated Press.

The communities now turn to clean up the destruction left in the wake of the deadly tornadoes, which is where groups like Matthew 25: Ministries come in to offer aid.

Volunteers at Matthew 25: Ministries work to provide both rapid response and long-term support to areas impacted by disaster.

In 2023 alone, the group has shipped more than 7 million pounds of supplies distributed among more than 8 million people, including victims of the Mississippi tornadoes and the East Palestine train derailment.

The disaster relief group says they have been in constant communication with their partners across the Midwest to organize their assistance efforts and aid.

Matthew 25: Ministries is requesting monetary and product donations designate for the U.S. Tornado Outbreak.

Monetary donations can be made online or checks mailed to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242.

The following products can be dropped off at their facility located at 11083 Kenwood Road in Blue Ash:

Cases of bottled water (12 and 24 counts)

Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.

Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc.

Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.

Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.

First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.

Candles and flashlights: If necessary, please include the appropriate size batteries with any flashlight donation.

Clean-up supplies: Protective eyewear, work gloves, trash bags, etc.

