Ohio bet $638M on sports in February, major decrease from opening month

Ohio’s retail betting locations like casinos or sportsbooks inside stadiums and ballparks account for just $17 million of the $638 million wagered in February, according to the numbers from the Ohio Casino Control Commission.(Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar / CC BY 2.0)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio sportsbooks brought in more than $82 million in February from the $638 million in wagers placed across the state.

In the state’s second month of legalized sports gambling, the Ohio Casino Control Commission’s data shows sportsbooks paid out $552 million in winnings to bettors.

The vast majority of wagers were made through mobile sports betting apps, as was the case in January.

Ohio’s retail betting locations, like casinos or sportsbooks inside stadiums and ballparks, account for just $17 million of the $638 million wagered in February, according to the numbers from the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

The Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati’s revenue from sports betting in February was $1.38 million, the data shows. That revenue is a combination of online wagers and in-person.

Overall, February’s betting numbers are down in comparison to January.

More than $1.1 billion was wagered by gamblers in Ohio’s first month of legalized sports gambling.

