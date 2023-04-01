Power outages, downed trees possible as strong winds push through

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day as strong, gusty winds are possible at times.

Wind gusts could reach between 55 and 60mph on Saturday, the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather team says.

Saturday’s winds will be high enough to cause more power outages and trees to topple. As of 7 a.m., Duke Energy’s website shows 2,000 people without power in the Greater Cincinnati area.

Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen says the high winds could complicate power restoration.

“If winds are over 30 miles per hour we’re not able to raise our bucket trucks,” Thelen said. “The buckets in the trucks are too dangerous to operate in winds like that. So we’ll be out doing some assessments, things we can do safely in those conditions.”

The entire Tri-State is under a Wind Advisory until 6 p.m. Saturday. Adams County, Ohio is under a High Wind Warning until 6 p.m.

In addition to high winds, the Tri-State will see cloudy skies and light rain at times Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will drop from the 50s Saturday morning down to the 40s during the afternoon.

Sunday and Monday will be picture-perfect with plenty of sunshine and warmer weather. More storms are expected to arrive Tuesday.

