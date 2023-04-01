Spring Break ideas here in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you’re making spring break plans that don’t involve traveling, there is plenty to do here in the Tri-State.

Northern Kentucky’s Convention & Visitors Bureau (MeetNKY) says there is plenty to keep you entertained right here at home.

From Newport on the Levee, Covington’s Mainstrasse area, and the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, MeetNKY says there is plenty to check out in the area. Those places offer a family-friendly experience for all ages and budgets.

“People don’t always realize everything they have right in their backyard,” says MeetNKY Destination Marketing & Communications Director Amanda Johannemann. “So, being a visitor or being a tourist in your own community is a great way to give back to the places and businesses and partners that we at MeetNKY are working with all the time.”

At Newport on the Levee, you can explore the Bridgeview Boxpark for shopping, eating and drinking. There are also new additions to the levee, including Shiners, which offers live music, food and drinks.

You can visit marine life at the Newport Aquarium. No matter the weather outside, you will feel transported to the ocean as you walk above the sharks.

If you want something that will really increase your heart rate and provide some competitive nature, you can go to Florence and visit Full Throttle.

“If you’re looking for something that’s more family fun and all ages, checking out Full Throttle Adrenaline Park is great,” says Johannemann. “Go-karts, which can be a real fun adventure, to throwing axes and a rage room.”

If there is nice weather, you can go hiking and biking at any number of parks in the area, like Devou Park in Covington and Idlewild Park in Burlington. You can take a walk to Cincinnati over the bridge of your choice from there.

“We really promote this as an entire Cincy region,” Johannemann explains. “We’re just a bridge walk away from Cincinnati, which is a great option for families too.”

Going south to Williamstown, the Ark Encounter is a popular destination for families to see a life-size replica of Noah’s Ark. There is a brand new Hampton Inn that now offers people a place to stay closer to the Ark.

You can find more about these attractions and others at this link.

