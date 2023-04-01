Springfield Township officer, 50-year-old man killed in crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Springfield Township officer and another driver died early Friday in a North College Hill crash.

Officer Tim Unwin was responding to an “officer needs assistance” call when the crash occurred around 12 a.m. on Hamilton Avenue at Centerridge Avenue, according to Springfield Township Chief of Police Rick Bley.

The other driver killed was identified as 50-year-old William Dunson.

Officer Unwin, 31, is the first Springfield Township police officer to die in the line of duty.

“This is an extremely emotional and sad day for the family and friends of the two men who died, as well as for the entire Springfield Township Police Department and for our community as a whole,” Chief Bley said.

Officer Unwin was a law enforcement officer for about four years.

He served two years with the city of Hamilton before joining Springfield Township police, the chief said.

A procession carrying Officer Unwin’s body arrived at Spring Grove Cemetery early Friday evening.

We’re just outside Spring Grove Funeral Home in Northside where officers have escorted the body of Tim Unwin.



Unwin was the Springfield Township Police Officer killed in an overnight crash.



We’ll be following the story all day and bringing you the latest tonight. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/jdU0xc7yXC — Simone Jameson ✨ (@simonejnews) March 31, 2023

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the crash investigation, an agency spokeswoman said.

“We don’t anticipate having [the investigation] wrapped up until late next week at the earliest,” Kyla Woods said. “All additional media updates will come from Springfield Township Police Department. We appreciate any patience you can allow them as they move forward with public information.”

Several law enforcement agencies, including his former department in Hamilton, offered their condolences to Officer Unwin’s family and the Springfield Township Police Department.

While Tim’s time here was brief, his impact was significant in terms of the lives he touched and the many relationships he forged.

At this time, On behalf of Police Chief Teresa Theetge and the men and women of the Cincinnati Police Department we send our prayers and condolences to the family of Police Officer Tim Unwin and the men and women of the Springfield Township Police Department. pic.twitter.com/RbnHsLOzM8 — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) March 31, 2023

Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office offer our deepest condolences to the Springfield Township Police Department, and the Unwin family, in the loss of Officer Timothy Unwin while responding to a call in the overnight hours. #HCSO #RIP pic.twitter.com/zilWlP9rdm — Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (@hcso_org) March 31, 2023

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also issued a statement on Officer Unwin’s death.

Civil society depends on selfless sacrifice, sometimes the ultimate sacrifice. We should never take their service for granted. My deepest condolences are with Officer Unwin’s family, fellow officers and the Springfield Township community.

Hamilton County flags will be flown at half-staff in support of the entire Springfield Township Police Department as they mourn during this tragic time, county commissioners announced Friday.

Our hearts are heavy after learning that Springfield Township Officer Tim Unwin was killed in an overnight crash. Our prayers and deepest condolences go out to the officer’s family and friends, and to the family and friends of the civilian driver also killed in the crash.

Officer Unwin graduated from Harrison High School in 2009 and from Cincinnati State University in 2014.

He completed the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy two years later.

Unwin also previously worked as a corrections officer with the sheriff’s office.

2 dead in crash involving Springfield Twp. police cruiser

