Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Teacher credited with saving life of 100-year-old woman choking on cough drop

A teacher in Hawaii is credited with saving a person's life after he helped a woman who was choking on a cough drop. (Source: KHNL)
By Eddie Dowd and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A teacher in Hawaii saved a woman from choking this week on what happened to be National Choking Awareness Day.

On Tuesday, Honolulu EMS reports that a 100-year-old woman was in her car traveling on a highway when she started choking on a cough drop.

The women’s family pulled the car to the side of the road and that’s when a quick-thinking good Samaritan rushed to help, KHNL reports.

“I just reached in and grabbed her, pulled her out of the car,” Ryan Roberts said.

Roberts, a school ceramics teacher, said he pulled over and performed abdominal thrusts on the woman.

“On the third thrust she coughed out the item and started crying,” he said.

Officials said the woman was taken to the hospital after the ordeal but expected to survive.

According to the National Safety Council, nearly 3,000 people died in the U.S. from choking in 2020, with about half of those deaths involving someone over the age of 74.

Roberts said he has known how to perform abdominal thrusts for 20 years but never had to use it until now.

“Minutes count when you’re not breathing. After four to six minutes you could have serious brain damage.” Jim Ireland, with Honolulu EMS, said.

Copyright 2023 KNHL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Tim Unwin, 31, (left) and 50-year-old William Dunson (right) died early Friday in what...
Springfield Township officer, 50-year-old man killed in crash
A Georgia teen has been accepted to more than 40 colleges and offered $1.6 million in...
Teen accepted to 40-plus colleges, offered $1.6 million in scholarships: ‘He is our miracle’
FIRST ALERT: Tornado threat diminished, 60mph+ wind gusts possible
Police: Juvenile shot in Hamilton
911 call: 3-year-old shot in the head in Hamilton
One of the tapas dishes served at Mita's is the pozole verde con mariscos. It’s made with...
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant named finalist for Best Restaurant in the country

Latest News

A nine-year-old student says a police officer assaulted him and others after an assembly on...
Third grader alleges officer assaulted him after school assembly
Authorities work the scene at the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and...
Tornadoes kill at least 11 across Midwest and South
The Mansfield Police Department is asking for prayers after a firefighter was killed and a...
Mansfield firefighter killed, officer injured by a drunk driver
Pope Francis autographs the plaster cast of a child as he leaves the Agostino Gemelli...
Pope Francis leaves hospital; ‘Still alive,’ he quips