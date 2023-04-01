UPDATE: Golden Alert canceled for missing Union man
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Missing Adult Golden D Alert issued for a Union man with a medical condition has been cancelled, according to Major Philip Ridgell, a spokesman from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.
The sheriff’s office confirmed that Justin C. Wood, 35, was located and is safe.
