UPDATE: Golden Alert canceled for missing Union man

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Missing Adult Golden D Alert issued for a Union man with a medical condition has been cancelled, according to Major Philip Ridgell, a spokesman from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Justin C. Wood, 35, was located and is safe.

