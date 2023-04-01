Contests
UPDATE: Golden Alert canceled for missing Union man

The Boone County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information call 911 immediately.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Missing Adult Golden D Alert issued for a Union man with a medical condition has been cancelled, according to Major Philip Ridgell, a spokesman from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Justin C. Wood, 35, was located and is safe.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

