Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

13-year-old dies after tree falls onto Northeast Ohio home during storms

A 13-year-old died after a tree fell onto a home in Trumbull County during Saturday’s severe...
A 13-year-old died after a tree fell onto a home in Trumbull County during Saturday’s severe weather event.(Source: Warren Township Fire Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old died after a tree fell onto a home in Trumbull County during Saturday’s severe weather event.

Officials with the Warren Township Fire Department said the April 1 incident occurred at a home in the 300 block of Park Road Northwest.

Fire department officials said a large oak tree fell onto the home, which trapped the teen inside.

Officials said extrication efforts were prolonged due to the stability of the home, which sustained extensive structural damage.

Officials confirmed the teen died on the scene.

The Trumbull County Coroner is handling the investigation into the teen’s death, officials confirmed.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia teen has been accepted to more than 40 colleges and offered $1.6 million in...
Teen accepted to 40-plus colleges, offered $1.6 million in scholarships: ‘He is our miracle’
Officer Tim Unwin, 31, (left) and 50-year-old William Dunson (right) died early Friday in what...
Springfield Township officer, 50-year-old man killed in crash
A 7-year-old dog named Sophie has been adopted after spending nearly a year at an animal shelter.
‘We did it’: Longtime shelter dog, Sophie, finally finds forever home
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
Winds today will be high enough to cause more power outages and trees to topple.
High Wind Warning issued: Power outages dropping across Tri-State

Latest News

One person is dead in a crash that shut down both sides of Interstate 71 in Warren County,...
Fatal crash closes I-71 in Warren County
Northbound Interstate 71 is shut down until at least noon Sunday past the Wilmington exit in...
Semi crash closes NB I-71 in Clinton County
Video Forecast Sunday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Mack Dorsey
Police ID Mt. Auburn homicide victim