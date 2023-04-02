Cincinnati Police in search of suspects in Mt. Auburn shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are looking for two suspects involved in a shooting near the Talbert House in Mt. Auburn Saturday night, according to District Four Cincinnati Police.

Units arrived at the 2200 block of Vine Street shortly before 8 p.m. in response to a male shot, a dispatch officer confirmed.

Police described the suspects as two black males wearing hoodies and face coverings. They say that one man was wearing a black hoodie and the other was wearing a blue hoodie.

The dispatch officer said the victim was possibly shot in the back but could not confirm.

The victim was transported to UC Medical Center for his injuries, police say.

As of now, no other details have been confirmed.

This story will continue to update as more information becomes available.

