Fatal crash closes I-71 in Warren County

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a crash that shut down both sides of Interstate 71 in Warren County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

All lanes were blocked between Western Row and Fields Ertel roads for about an hour by a two-vehicle crash with injuries reported just after 11 a.m.

Air Care responded.

The medical helicopter briefly landed in the northbound lanes but left without transporting anyone to a hospital, Air Care confirms.

One person was taken in an ambulance to Bethesda North Hospital, Waren County dispatchers say.

The southbound lanes reopened shortly after noon and OSP dispatchers confirmed one person died.

Further details will not be immediately released, they said.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.