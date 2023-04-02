Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Officials: Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed firefighter, injured officer

Kody Skaggs was charged with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in injury. (Courtesy:...
Kody Skaggs was charged with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in injury. (Courtesy: Wright County Sheriff's Office)(KY3)
By Chris Six and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - A Missouri man was charged Sunday in a fatal crash that killed a firefighter and injured a police officer.

The Wright County prosecutor said 21-year-old Kody Skaggs was charged with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in serious injuries.

On Saturday morning, Justin Sanders and Michael Shane Bryson were sitting in a Ford pickup truck participating in a ride-along and performing traffic surveillance in Mansfield, Missouri.

KYTV reports Skaggs was driving a GMC pickup truck when he crossed the center of the road and hit Sanders and Bryson. Officials said Sanders died on the scene. Bryson was taken to a hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

Mansfield Police Chief Tim Stuart said Bryson is out of the ICU and is scheduled for surgery.

Funeral and visitation arrangements for Sanders have been made this week, according to the Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home.

Skaggs is held on a $50,000 cash bond with special conditions.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia teen has been accepted to more than 40 colleges and offered $1.6 million in...
Teen accepted to 40-plus colleges, offered $1.6 million in scholarships: ‘He is our miracle’
Officer Tim Unwin, 31, (left) and 50-year-old William Dunson (right) died early Friday in what...
Springfield Township officer, 50-year-old man killed in crash
A 7-year-old dog named Sophie has been adopted after spending nearly a year at an animal shelter.
‘We did it’: Longtime shelter dog, Sophie, finally finds forever home
One person is dead in a crash that shut down both sides of Interstate 71 in Warren County,...
UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-71 in Warren County after fatal crash
Mack Dorsey
Police ID Mt. Auburn homicide victim

Latest News

A motorcade carrying former President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he leaves Trump...
Trump to deliver remarks Tuesday night after his arraignment
LSU's Jasmine Carson reacts to her three pointer during the first half of the NCAA Women's...
LSU’s 59 1st-half points set NCAA women’s title game record
San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell celebrates after their win against Florida Atlantic in a...
A San Diego St-UConn title game brings Fab Five memories
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
Broad swaths of US reel from tornadoes that killed 29