Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Ohio state troopers identify woman in fatal Warren County crash

Warren County Sheriff's Office, Deerfield Township Fire, EMS and Ohio State Highway Patrol were...
Warren County Sheriff's Office, Deerfield Township Fire, EMS and Ohio State Highway Patrol were at the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash Saturday morning.(www.ohgo.com)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The identity of the woman killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 71N in Warren County Sunday has been released by the Lebanon Post Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An initial OSP investigation shows that Shirley Coletta, 76, of Cincinnati, was traveling northbound when her vehicle was struck from behind, causing it to travel off the right side of I-71 and roll over.

State troopers said that Coletta died at the scene.

Her passenger, Patricia Jump, 54, of Cincinnati, was transported to Bethesda North with serious injuries, according to OSP.

As of now, OSP suspected that speed and impairment are factors in the crash, which is currently under investigation.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Deerfield Township Fire Department and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation all assisted in the patrol of this crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia teen has been accepted to more than 40 colleges and offered $1.6 million in...
Teen accepted to 40-plus colleges, offered $1.6 million in scholarships: ‘He is our miracle’
Officer Tim Unwin, 31, (left) and 50-year-old William Dunson (right) died early Friday in what...
Springfield Township officer, 50-year-old man killed in crash
One person is dead in a crash that shut down both sides of Interstate 71 in Warren County,...
UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-71 in Warren County after fatal crash
A 7-year-old dog named Sophie has been adopted after spending nearly a year at an animal shelter.
‘We did it’: Longtime shelter dog, Sophie, finally finds forever home
Mack Dorsey
Police ID Mt. Auburn homicide victim

Latest News

One person is dead in a crash that shut down both sides of Interstate 71 in Warren County,...
UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-71 in Warren County after fatal crash
Northbound Interstate 71 was shut down for about six hours Sunday in Clinton County.
Update: NB I-71 reopens in Clinton County after semi pulled from creek
A 13-year-old died after a tree fell onto a home in Trumbull County during Saturday’s severe...
13-year-old dies after tree falls onto Northeast Ohio home during storms
Video Forecast Sunday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update