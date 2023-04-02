Ohio state troopers identify woman in fatal Warren County crash

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The identity of the woman killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 71N in Warren County Sunday has been released by the Lebanon Post Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An initial OSP investigation shows that Shirley Coletta, 76, of Cincinnati, was traveling northbound when her vehicle was struck from behind, causing it to travel off the right side of I-71 and roll over.

State troopers said that Coletta died at the scene.

Her passenger, Patricia Jump, 54, of Cincinnati, was transported to Bethesda North with serious injuries, according to OSP.

As of now, OSP suspected that speed and impairment are factors in the crash, which is currently under investigation.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Deerfield Township Fire Department and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation all assisted in the patrol of this crash.

