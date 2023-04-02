Contests
Police ID Mt. Auburn homicide victim

Mack Dorsey
Mack Dorsey(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the identity of the latest homicide victim in Cincinnati.

Mack Dorsey, 31, was found shot in the 2200 block of Vine Street just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Cincinnati police said in a news release Sunday.

Dorsey was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after.

Cincinnati Police in search of Mt. Auburn shooting suspects

Police said Saturday night they were looking for two suspects involved in a shooting near the Talbert House in Mt. Auburn.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

