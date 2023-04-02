Semi crash closes NB I-71 in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 71 is shut down until at least noon past the Wilmington exit in Clinton County due to a semi-tractor-trailer crash, according to the Ohio Highway State Highway Patrol.

The massive vehicle ran off the highway, into a field and is sitting at a 45-degree angle in a creek, patrol dispatchers say.

The crash was reported at 3:13 a.m. Saturday but crews could not get to it before 7 a.m. Sunday due to the weather, she said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, dispatchers say. They confirmed it could be due to high winds and heavy rain that moved through the region early Saturday.

