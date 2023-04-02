Sunny Sunday ahead of unsettled weather next week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a windy day in the tri-state, calmer weather arrives! Saturday night will have winds die down with cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy late. Overnight lows will fall in the low 30s, making for a chilly start to Sunday!

A few clouds on Sunday will break away as abundant sunshine is expected for much of the day! Afternoon highs will be seasonable in the mid 50s with light southerly winds.

Clouds increase on Sunday night as light rain showers move in for Monday morning. This will not be disruptive, but an umbrella would be a good idea for at least the first half of the day. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies on Monday with afternoon highs soaring into the upper 60s.

More disruptive weather moves in Tuesday and continues into the middle of the week. Scattered showers and storms are expected on Tuesday, especially in the afternoon, overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday. Though there is still some uncertainty on timing and placement of storms, we can’t rule out a few strong to severe storms Tuesday night. We’re keeping an eye on this, but Tuesday and Wednesday may become First Alert Weather Days.

Tuesday will also be breezy, but winds really pick up on Wednesday as gusts over 40 miles per hour will be possible. Of course, in any thunderstorm, higher wind gusts will be possible.

After a wet first half of the work week, quiet weather arrives for the second half of the week. Expect partly cloudy skies Thursday through Saturday with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Areas of patchy frost will be possible in this timeframe, so if you have plants outside beginning to bud or bloom that may be vulnerable to the cold, cover them up or bring them inside.

