UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-71 in Warren County after fatal crash

One person is dead in a crash that shut down both sides of Interstate 71 in Warren County,...
One person is dead in a crash that shut down both sides of Interstate 71 in Warren County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.(www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Patrol has confirmed that all lanes of Interstate 71 near Fields Ertel Road have reopened after being closed for nearly five hours.

One person is dead in a crash that shut down both sides of Interstate 71 in Warren County, according to the OSP.

All lanes were blocked between Western Row and Fields Ertel Roads for about an hour by a two-vehicle crash with injuries reported just after 11 a.m.

Air Care responded.

The medical helicopter briefly landed in the northbound lanes but left without transporting anyone to a hospital, Air Care confirms.

One person was taken in an ambulance to Bethesda North Hospital, Waren County dispatchers say.

The southbound lanes reopened shortly after noon and OSP dispatchers confirmed one person died.

Further details will not be immediately released, they said.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

