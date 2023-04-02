Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Update: NB I-71 reopens in Clinton County after semi pulled from creek

Northbound Interstate 71 was shut down for about six hours Sunday in Clinton County.
Northbound Interstate 71 was shut down for about six hours Sunday in Clinton County.(www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 71 is open again in Clinton County.

It was shut down for about six hours earlier Sunday while crews hauled out a disabled semi, according to the Ohio Highway State Highway Patrol.

The massive vehicle ran off the highway, into a field and was found sitting at a 45-degree angle in a creek around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, dispatchers say.

No injuries were reported.

Crews could not get to the semi to have it towed before 7 a.m. Sunday due to the weather, they said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, dispatchers say.

They confirmed it could be due to high winds and heavy rain that moved through the region early Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia teen has been accepted to more than 40 colleges and offered $1.6 million in...
Teen accepted to 40-plus colleges, offered $1.6 million in scholarships: ‘He is our miracle’
Officer Tim Unwin, 31, (left) and 50-year-old William Dunson (right) died early Friday in what...
Springfield Township officer, 50-year-old man killed in crash
A 7-year-old dog named Sophie has been adopted after spending nearly a year at an animal shelter.
‘We did it’: Longtime shelter dog, Sophie, finally finds forever home
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
Winds today will be high enough to cause more power outages and trees to topple.
High Wind Warning issued: Power outages dropping across Tri-State

Latest News

One person is dead in a crash that shut down both sides of Interstate 71 in Warren County,...
Fatal crash closes I-71 in Warren County
A 13-year-old died after a tree fell onto a home in Trumbull County during Saturday’s severe...
13-year-old dies after tree falls onto Northeast Ohio home during storms
Video Forecast Sunday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Mack Dorsey
Police ID Mt. Auburn homicide victim