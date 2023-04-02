Update: NB I-71 reopens in Clinton County after semi pulled from creek

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 71 is open again in Clinton County.

It was shut down for about six hours earlier Sunday while crews hauled out a disabled semi, according to the Ohio Highway State Highway Patrol.

The massive vehicle ran off the highway, into a field and was found sitting at a 45-degree angle in a creek around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, dispatchers say.

No injuries were reported.

Crews could not get to the semi to have it towed before 7 a.m. Sunday due to the weather, they said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, dispatchers say.

They confirmed it could be due to high winds and heavy rain that moved through the region early Saturday.

