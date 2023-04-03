2 people dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Greenhills

GREENHILLS, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are dead following a crash on Monday in Greenhills.

The wreck happened a few minutes before 11 a.m. on Winton Road, between Andover Road and Lakeview Road, according to the Greenhills Police Department.

Officers and Hamilton County Park Rangers were called to the scene for a report of a vehicle that hit a tree.

Police say the vehicle, which had two people inside, went off the road and into the tree. The vehicle’s airbags did deploy, police explained.

Both victims died at the scene, according to Greenhills police.

The identities have not been released.

Winton Road was closed, but has since reopened, police said.

