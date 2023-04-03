Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

2 people dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Greenhills

The single-vehicle crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Winton Road, according to police.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Winton Road, according to police.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENHILLS, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are dead following a crash on Monday in Greenhills.

The wreck happened a few minutes before 11 a.m. on Winton Road, between Andover Road and Lakeview Road, according to the Greenhills Police Department.

Officers and Hamilton County Park Rangers were called to the scene for a report of a vehicle that hit a tree.

Police say the vehicle, which had two people inside, went off the road and into the tree. The vehicle’s airbags did deploy, police explained.

Both victims died at the scene, according to Greenhills police.

The identities have not been released.

Winton Road was closed, but has since reopened, police said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's Office, Deerfield Township Fire, EMS and Ohio State Highway Patrol were...
Ohio state troopers identify woman in fatal Warren County crash
One person is dead in a crash that shut down both sides of Interstate 71 in Warren County,...
UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-71 in Warren County after fatal crash
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
A death investigation is underway in Covington at the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge north of 3rd...
Police identify man who fell off the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Mack Dorsey
Police ID Mt. Auburn homicide victim

Latest News

Funeral announcement for Officer Tim Unwin
Khora's dining room in Downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
Cincinnati restaurant featured in Vogue permanently closes, Business Courier says
Ohio polls will open for early in-person voting on April 4.
New Ohio voter ID law to go into effect Friday: Everything you need to know
Police lights
Hit-and-run suspect arrested as victim begins road to recovery