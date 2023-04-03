BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 6-year-old girl from Brown County was born with a rare heart defect. Now, thanks to the help of the community, she’s getting another shot at life.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story of the months of fundraising done to help Nyla.

6-year-old girl gets heart transplant with help from community

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.