Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie to stop in Cincinnati during “Freaks on Parade Tour” this summer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie will be making their way to the Queen City this summer for the“Freaks on Parade Tour.”

Following a successful 2022 tour, Zombie is at it again but will be joining forces with the Godfather of Shock on September 13 at Riverbend Music Center.

Fans can expect Cooper to bring his signature style of macabre rock to the stage and expect to hear songs from Zombie’s latest album, “The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse.”

The tour, produced by LiveNation, will start on August 24 in Dallas and end on September 24 in Phenonix.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. and will end Thursday at 10 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

