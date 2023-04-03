Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie to stop in Cincinnati during “Freaks on Parade Tour” this summer

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper will be stopping in Cincinnati this summer during the "Freaks on...
Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper will be stopping in Cincinnati this summer during the "Freaks on Parade" tour.(Maya Sarin | Maya Sarin)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie will be making their way to the Queen City this summer for the“Freaks on Parade Tour.”

Following a successful 2022 tour, Zombie is at it again but will be joining forces with the Godfather of Shock on September 13 at Riverbend Music Center.

Fans can expect Cooper to bring his signature style of macabre rock to the stage and expect to hear songs from Zombie’s latest album, “The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse.”

The tour, produced by LiveNation, will start on August 24 in Dallas and end on September 24 in Phenonix.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. and will end Thursday at 10 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead in a crash that shut down both sides of Interstate 71 in Warren County,...
UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-71 in Warren County after fatal crash
Warren County Sheriff's Office, Deerfield Township Fire, EMS and Ohio State Highway Patrol were...
Ohio state troopers identify woman in fatal Warren County crash
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Mack Dorsey
Police ID Mt. Auburn homicide victim
Northbound Interstate 71 was shut down for about six hours Sunday in Clinton County.
NB I-71 reopens in Clinton County after semi pulled from creek

Latest News

Tracking storms Wednesday
Thunderstorms likely Wednesday
A longtime friend described William Dunson, 50, as a "gentle giant" who loved God and his family.
Man killed in North College Hill remembered as family man, ‘gentle giant’
The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is offering free admission this weekend to frontline...
Cincinnati Zoo to offer free admission to healthcare, public health workers this weekend
Cincinnati Zoo manatee education and conservation
Cincinnati Zoo Manatee education and conservation